Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar Turned Their Careers Around Courtesy One Ex-India Player

Former Indian captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are widely considered as two of the greatest batsmen of all time. While the ‘Master Blaster’ shattered several Test and ODI batting records during his 24-year international journey, Ganguly is often credited with improving India’s overseas Test record with his aggressive captaincy. Unknown to many, hard-hitting former opening batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu played an indirect role that sparked the incredible journeys of both, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for turnarounds in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly’s careers

Sachin Tendulkar made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1989 as a 16-year old, just a month after his Test debut against the same opponents. However, his ODI career turned around for the better five years later in New Zealand when he was asked to open the innings by then captain Mohammad Azharuddin. In 1994, the Indian team toured New Zealand for a four-match ODI series. Prior to the second ODI in Auckland, regular Team India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu had a stiff neck that prompted him to sit out the match. Captain Azharuddin then opted for a young Sachin Tendulkar to open the innings, who blazed his way to an attacking 49-ball 82.

The move turned out to be a significant moment in Indian cricketing folklore as Tendulkar was appointed as the full-time ODI opener not long after his run-scoring blitz in Auckland. While he is already the leading run-getter in 50-overs internationals by a fair margin, 15,310 out of his tally of 18,426 ODI runs came while opening the batting.

On the other hand, Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut on June 20, 1996, against England at Lord’s. The Indian team, under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, toured England for three Tests and three ODIs at the time. The tour was marred by a spat between the captain and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also a part of the squad. The spat resulted in the latter walking out of the tour, following which Sourav Ganguly was handed his first Test cap for the second match at Lord’s. The stylish left-hander then impressed the world by smashing a hundred on his Test debut.

Much like Sachin Tendulkar, his compatriot Sourav Ganguly also enjoyed a decorated Test and ODI career up until his retirement in 2008. The current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President was also a highly successful captain during his five-year stint between 2000 and 2005.

Sourav Ganguly Test debut’s 24th anniversary

On the occasion of Sourav Ganguly Test debut, the BCCI President took to social media and shared some nostalgic memories from 24 years ago. Interestingly, the 1996 Lord’s Test also marked Rahul Dravid’s debut, who became one of the mainstays of the Indian batting order in the subsequent years. While Ganguly was handed his Test debut in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Dravid was selected in place of Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sourav Ganguly Test debut: Former Indian captain shares his best moment

Made my debut today .. life’s best moment @bcci pic.twitter.com/2S9VLSSVzE — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 19, 2020

