Sachin Tendulkar Takes A Cheeky Single To Wish MI's Krunal Pandya On His Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar took a cheeky single while wishing the star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya who had turned 29 on Tuesday. The elder Pandya has been associated with the Mumbai Indians for a while and has been a part of MI's victorious campaigns as well. Krunal will be looking to help the Mumbai franchise win their record fifth title this season and try to earn a place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held later this year.

'Keep a one bat distance': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Balster wished Krunal Pandya but also took a cheeky single while doing so. He urged the southpaw to keep a one bat distance from everyone and stay indoors. Tendulkar had made this request to the Mumbai Indians player because of the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. Both the Little Master and the all-rounder will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL which has been postponed to April 15.

Many happy returns of the day, Krunal!



Keep a One Bat distance from everyone and stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/4epbeXuOd9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 24, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

