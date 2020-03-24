The Debate
IPL 2020: RCB Star Parthiv Patel Has Comical Birthday Wish For 'Professor' Dean Jones

Cricket News

On the 59th birthday of Dean Jones, veteran Indian cricketer and RCB star Parthiv Patel took to Twitter and poked fun at his age in a hilarious manner.

IPL 2020

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones have been at loggerheads with each other for quite a while now. It all started when Jones questioned the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for retaining Parthiv Patel for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Since then, the two have been leaving no chance of poking fun at each other. Amidst the continuous online banter, the two share a good friendship as both have worked together as cricket experts for the official broadcasters of Indian cricket.

Also Read | Dean Jones Mocks Parthiv Patel Again, Makes Fun Of His Height In RCB's Latest Tweet

RCB's Parthiv Patel extends birthday wishes to 'Professor' Dean Jones

Dean Jones celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday. Among the many birthday wishes he received, he also got one from his ‘frenemy’ Parthiv Patel. Patel hilariously poked fun at Dean Jones’ growing age by uploading a photo. In response, Jones comically lied about his age by claiming he turned 52 and not 59.

Twitter conversation between Parthiv Patel and Dean Jones

Also Read | IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel's Cheeky Jibe To RCB On Instagram Polarizes Fans

Parthiv Patel in RCB for IPL 2020? IPL postponed

During the IPL 2020 trading window, RCB retained Parthiv Patel for ₹1.7 crore. The cricketer has been part of the RCB side since IPL 2018 and is expected to continue reprising his role as the primary wicketkeeper-batsman of the star-studded line-up. While RCB were slated to commence their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31, the fans of the franchise may have to wait a while longer to see their favourite stars in action. In wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the highly-contagious coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed IPL 2020 until further notice.

Also Read | Parthiv Patel's Savage Reply To Dean Jones Will Definitely Leave You In Splits

Also Read | IPL 2020: Brendon McCullum Decodes MAJOR Difference Between CSK And RCB In Book Excerpt

