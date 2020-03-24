Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals Why The Mumbai Ranji Team Cannot Produce Good Fast Bowlers

Sanjay Manjrekar mentioned what is hampering the progress of the Mumbai Ranji team. The 41-time winners were eliminated from this season of the Ranji Trophy after drawing against Saurashtra on the final day of their elite Group B match last month as they had fewer points than the other teams in the groups as a result of which they could not progress to the knockout stages.

'Lack of exceptional leadership': Sanjay Manjrekar

During a recent Q&A session with the fans on social media, a passionate cricket fan had asked Manjrekar why the Mumbai Ranji team is not able to produce good fast bowlers even though their batting line up including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Aditya Tare and Sarfaraz Khan looks sorted to which the veteran commentator replied by saying that Mumbai Ranji cricket’s issue is simple and that is 'lack of exceptional leadership'. He also added that he did not mean only the team's captain here which means that he might have put the team management and the selectors on notice.

Mumbai Ranji cricket’s issue is simple. Lack of exceptional leadership. And I don’t mean only the captain of the team here. https://t.co/c5zMZH4lo3 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar compares Virat Kohli and Mohammad Azharuddin

Earlier, one of the users asked Sanjay Manjrekar which Indian team was likely to win the World Cup had they progressed to the final. The Twitter user presented him with two World Cup line-ups to choose from. The Virat Kohli-led side in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and Mohammad Azharuddin’s side of the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup. While both teams were considered as favourites to lift the trophy during their respective times, both teams suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the semi-final itself. Quite interestingly, Sanjay Manjrekar himself was part of the Indian team that lost the 1996 semi-final to Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

In his reply, Sanjay Manjrekar favoured Virat Kohli’s side over his own team from the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup. While the team led by Virat Kohli stormed through to the semi-final by finishing at the top of the round-robin stage, the 1996 team was deemed favourites because India were one of the co-hosts of the tournament. However, the batting order of the ‘Men in Blue’ faltered on both occasions during run-chases and as a result, crashed out of the competitions.

Kohli’s team. With due respect to my colleagues of the 1996 team. https://t.co/J70MnAU711 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2020

