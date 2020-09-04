Sachin Tendulkar Takes Incredible Catch Off Harbhajan Singh's Bowling In 2008 Test: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Such was the aura of his batsmanship that his talents in other aspects of the game were often overshadowed by his captivating magic with the bat. Apart from being a world-conqueror with the bat and a more than handy leg break bowler, Sachin Tendulkar was also an agile fielder who performed quite a few fielding spectacles during his playing days.

A throwback to Sachin Tendulkar’s diving snare off Harbhajan Singh’s bowling

The Ricky Ponting-led Australian cricket team toured India for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in 2008. MS Dhoni and co. took on the visitors in Mohali for the second Test of the tour between October 17 and 21. Australia, chasing an improbable target of 516 to take a 1-0 lead in the series, lost their second wicket at 50 courtesy of some on-field brilliance by Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Left-handed batsman Simon Katich was on strike after just losing his opening partner Matthew Hayden. Batting at 20, he chased a wide Harbhajan Singh delivery outside the offstump, only to end up getting a leading edge. The ball was safely pocketed by Sachin Tendulkar at short point, who took an athletic, forward diving catch.

Earlier in the same match, outgoing cricketer Sourav Ganguly scored 102 and 27, MS Dhoni smoked 92 and 68* while Sachin Tendulkar shone with 88 in the first innings. Additionally, Harbhajan Singh was one of the headline acts with the ball as he took five wickets in the game, including his back-breaking spell of 3-36 in Australia’s second innings. India, led by MS Dhoni, eventually won the match by crushing Australia with a 320-run margin. The home side also ended up winning the four-match series by a 2-0 margin, which turned out to be the last set of international matches for Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble.

Sachin Tendulkar’s fielding brilliance off Harbhajan Singh’s bowling in Sourav Ganguly farewell series, watch video

Brilliant catch by Sachin of the bowling of Bhajji.

Mohali test 2008 vs. Aus.



Sachin at times goes unnoticed as a fielder. He was a very safe catcher, and did catch few brilliant ones + had a gun throw from the deep.@sachin_rt @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/Z3nFCxqU6o — subu sastry (@suubsy) September 2, 2020

Image credits: AP