Sachin Tendulkar Terms Vizag Gas Leak As 'heartbreaking'; Offers Condolences To Families

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday expressed his condolences to the families affected in the Vizag Gas Leak mishap. Amidst the India lockdown, the Vizag Gas Leak incident took place at LG Polymers chemical plant around 2.30 AM on Thursday. The Vizag Gas Leak has so far killed at least 10 people, which include a child and over 800 have been hospitalised after the incident which took place at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam's Gopalapatnam area.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar asserted to be heartbroken by the visuals and further prayed for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted.

Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak and my deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones.#VizagGasLeak. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 7, 2020

Virat Kohli offer condolence to the victims of Vizag Gas Leak

Virat Kohli, in his tweet, wrote that he is hoping that people affected by the gas leak recover soon and also offered his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the incident.

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2020

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

