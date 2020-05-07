Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Take To Twitter For Mourning Deaths Caused By Vizag Gas Leak

The Indian sports fraternity including Team India skipper Virat Kohli and tennis star Sania Mirza expressing their condolences to the families affected in the Vizag Gas Leak mishap. Amidst the India lockdown, the Vizag Gas Leak incident took place at LG Polymers chemical plant around 2.30 AM on Thursday. The Vizag Gas Leak has so far killed atleast 10 people, which include a child and over 800 have been hospitalised after the incident which took place at the LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam's Gopalapatnam area. Hundreds of villagers were rushed to nearby hospitals in Visakhapatnam with complaints of headache, vomiting and breathing problems.

India lockdown: Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli offer condolence to the victims of Vizag Gas Leak

Virat Kohli, in his tweet, wrote that he is hoping that people affected by the gas leak recover soon and also offered his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the incident. Sania Mirza, in her tweet, called the incident unfortunate and wrote that her prayers and thoughts are with families affected by the gas leak. Here's the tweet from both the athletes

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2020

What an unfortunate incident with the gas leak in Vizag 😔 prayers and thoughts are with everyone there and specially ppl and families affected .. stay strong Vizag .. #prayforvizag — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 7, 2020

India lockdown: Player react to the latest incident Vizag Gas Leak

A gas tragedy now??? Omg.. The visuals are so disturbing. God !!! Please have mercy🙏 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2020

Gutted to see visuals from the #VizagGasLeak.. my prayers are with the families of those affected by this tragedy. — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 7, 2020

Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2020

India lockdown: Coronavirus India cases reach 50,000 mark

According to a report by Livemint, Coronavirus India cases has crossed the milestone of 50,000 on Wednesday. According to the report, the states have detected 3,561 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 52,952. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the total coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country increased to 1,783. India recorded 89 deaths in last 24 hours, one of the highest since the coronavirus pandemic.

(IMAGE: SANIA MIRZA / INSTAGRAM /AP)