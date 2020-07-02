Virat Kohli Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The Battle Of Net Worths, Salaries And Endorsements

India cricketer Virat Kohli and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the leading players in the world in their respective sports. Besides the fact that football and cricket consist of two teams of 11 players including a keeper, the games have very little in common. However, both these athletes have a lot in common.

Virat Kohli net worth vs Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

Both Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have come from humble backgrounds and made their way to the top. Both are considered as the greatest of all time in their respective sports. Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the most hardworking players who have redefined fitness levels in cricket and football respectively.

Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are animated characters who have garnered a lot of criticism. However, both have a tendency to thrive on criticism. They both are at the top of their games when they are under immense pressure. Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo do not shy away from giving it back to the opponents.

However, with football being the more global game between the two, it is only natural that Cristiano Ronaldo has more eyes on him than Virat Kohli. It is therefore not surprising that the Juventus forward has a much higher net worth than the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper. Let's take a look at the net worth and endorsements of both the athletes.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo earned an estimated amount of ₹800 crore (US$107 million) last year. This staggering figure can be further split into ₹448 crore ($60 million) in salary that he receives from Juventus and ₹343 crore (US$46 million) from various brand endorsements. The Juventus superstar is followed by his arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Argentina international pocketed ₹770 crore ($103 million) last year. According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is an estimated ₹3,738 crore (US$500 million). The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth is boosted through the Portuguese star's career earnings.

Virat Kohli endorsements

Virat Kohli, who’s earnings mostly come from endorsements, is the brand ambassador of 23 products in the Indian market. Kohli also endorses some of the finest brands such as Audi, Puma, MRF, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Valvoline and Uber. With over 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined, he is the most followed cricketer in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements

Cristiano Ronaldo earns enormously, not just through his salaries, but also from the various brands that he endorses. Football Leaks revealed the list of the Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements. The Juventus superstar signed a 10-year deal with Nike, that sees him pocket a basic salary of ₹134 crore ($18 million) annually as long as he plays for a category 'A' club. He also receives ₹32 crore ($4.4 million) bonus for any individual award he wins.

Apart from Nike, the list of Cristiano Ronaldo endorsements include Electronic Arts, Altice, DAZN, Herbalife and MTG. Ronaldo net worth also includes his Instagram earnings where he has more than 227 million followers itself. He is also the most followed sportsperson on Instagram in the world.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI & CRISTIANO RONALDO INSTAGRAM