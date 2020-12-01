Sachin Tendulkar To Sponsor Medical Treatment Of 100 Underprivileged Children In 6 States

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who retired back in 2013, has been continuously trying to help the less fortunate amid the ongoing pandemic. The Tendulkar career stats are known by every Indian which makes him a household name across the country. The Indian cricketing legend has often used his popularity on social media to share powerful messages and reach out to people who are in dire need of help.

The former Indian captain has also been associated with various NGOs and foundations actively. He has developed partnerships with many such non-profit organizations that aim to help poor children and women. Similarly, Tendulkar has now joined hands with the Ekam Foundation. Earlier this week, Sachin Tendulkar provided financial assistance for the treatment of over 100 children who suffered from various diseases and problems through the Ekam foundation.

How the Tendulkar Ekam partnership is helping children in India

Those 100 children are spread over various states in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. Those children who are suffering from critical ailments are all set to receive treatments via Sachin Tendulkar and Ekam Foundation, which focuses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

Ameeta Chatterjee, who is the Managing Partner of the Ekam Foundation, spoke on the same to PTI and said how their association with Sachin Tendulkar through the foundation has been very fruitful and said how the former Indian captain has done some very good work in the healthcare space. She also mentions how the Ekam Foundation has worked towards providing quality healthcare for the underprivileged, making it an ideal partnership.

Tendulkar has 2 children, Sara and Arjun has also been involved in UNICEF and encourages the younger generation to come out and play on World Children's Day last year.

Children are the world’s most valuable resource and our best hope for the future.



I had a wonderful time speaking to 2 inspiring girls for #WorldChildrensDay.



Wishing everyone a very happy children’s day. Let’s keep the child inside us alive.@UNICEFROSApic.twitter.com/c6CrC0Fdm0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2020

Earlier last month, Sachin Tendulkar also helped a hospital in Assam's Karimganj district. He supported the Makunda Hospital by providing equipment for their pediatric department. This contribution by Sachin Tendulkar in Assam is expected to help and work for the benefit of over 2000 children every year.

How does Sachin Tendulkar gather funds for help? What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated to around $170 million which equates to ₹1250 crore. The majority part of his earnings post-retirement has come via sponsorships and brand endorsements. He was the first Indian cricketer to sign brand a deal with MRF in 2001 that was worth ₹100 crores.

Since then, he is approximately earning around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast, and VISA in the past while currently, he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous, and Apollo Tyres.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

