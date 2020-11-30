Glenn Phillips Hammers New Zealand's Fastest T20I Hundred Of All-time; Watch Video

New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips scored 108 runs from just 51 balls to power his side to a 72-run win over reigning T20I World Cup champions West Indies in the second of the three-match T20I series. The win also enabled the Black Caps to pocket the series with a game to spare. During the course of Glenn Phillips’ whirlwind knock at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, the 23-year-old registered New Zealand’s all-time record of scoring the fastest century in international T20 matches.

Glenn Phillips hammers New Zealand fastest T20I ton with ‘Player of the Match’ performance

New Zealand's fastest T20I century 🔥

Two catches and a run out 👏



Glenn Phillips is named the Player of the Match after a stellar show in the second #NZvWI T20I! pic.twitter.com/v4RLSfP4B6 — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Also Read | Brendon McCullum Names THIS Kiwi Player As 'better Batter Than Him' At The Age Of 25

New Zealand fastest T20I ton: Glenn Phillips dazzles with record-breaking century

Glenn Phillips arrived to the crease with New Zealand’s score reading at 53-2 after 6.2 overs. The right-handed batsman then formed a 184-run explosive stand with Devon Conway, who himself packed 65 runs from just 37 deliveries. The partnership between the two cricketers became the highest-ever T20I stand for any pair in New Zealand.

By bringing up his century off his 46th delivery, Glenn Phillips now holds the record of scoring the fastest ever T20I ton by any New Zealand batsman. He bettered the record of Black Caps veteran Colin Munro, who brought up his century in 47 balls against the same opponent at the same venue about three New Zealand summers ago.

Also Read | Pakistan COVID-19 Fiasco In NZ Result Of PCB Making Players Travel In Economy Class?

Glenn Phillips explodes against West Indies in second T20I, watch match highlights

Also Read | CPL 2020: Brendon McCullum Reveals BIG Reason Behind Sunil Narine Missing 3 Games

NZ v WI 3rd T20I live updates

The NZ v WI 3rd T20I live match proceedings began at 11:30 am IST earlier on Monday. The visiting West Indian team were put into bat by newly-appointed New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. Looking to salvage a win in the dead-rubber in order to end their T20I segment of the tour on a high note, the West Indies side batted for only 2.2 overs before rains played spoilsport. The match ended with a no-result and New Zealand took home the T20I honours by a 2-0 margin.

NZ vs WI live in India details for 1st Test

The NZ vs WI live in India will not be made available for the television audience. Fans, however, can watch the NZ vs WI live streaming on the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the bilateral series. For NZ vs WI live scores, in-match highlights and other updates one can keep tabs on the social media handles of New Zealand Cricket and West Indies Cricket.

The first of the two-match Test series will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton between December 3 and 7. The action is slated to commence from 3:30 am IST onwards.

Also Read | NZ Vs WI 3rd T20I Live Stream In India, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Match Preview

Image Source: ICC Twitter

Video Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.