Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Jonty Rhodes After A Cat Showcases Incredible Fielding Skills

Sachin Tendulkar told his former on-field rival and good friend that he has got some serious competition after a video of an ultimate cat fielder had gone viral on social media and the netizens had demanded it to be hired as a fielding coach. The video was posted by Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning member and commentator/cricket pundit Dean Jones on his official Twitter handle.

'Some serious competition': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster had shared the video of the ultimate cat fielder that was posted by Jones and mentioned that Jonty has some serious competition. The South African legend is arguably the best fielder in the history of the game as he has the reputation of taking plenty of unbelievable catches and also effecting many brilliant run-outs during his 11-year illustrious cricketing career from 1992 to 2003.

.@JontyRhodes8, some serious competition for you my friend! 😋 https://t.co/QuAkN2LqHe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 8, 2020



Cat showcases impressive fielding skills

The 30-second clip with over 148.6k views uploaded on Twitter shows an agile feline with its spectacular fielding skills perfectly defeating its batter with securing balls after balls near the stump. Jones, who is renowned for his excellent record in cricket test matches said that he had seen worst fielders in cricket and the cat was simply living up to the game. Internet hearted the video 6.9k times.

Astonished, as well as impressed at the pet cat’s gamesome spirit, users called it “a Fabulous Cat”, “Well trained and dedicated pet” and demanded if “cats have their own cricket league?”. As the clip opens, a woman in black jeggings and a blue sports tank top, presumably the owner, can be seen using a golf stick as a bat with few white balls scattered around. The pet feline has taken a position in front of a red makeshift goalpost. With its sharp observation, alert techniques, and its calm and balanced approach, the cat gets head and paws in line and takes some flat catches as the batter throws balls one after the other relentlessly. Amused particularly by its second catch users virtually applaud the best fielder that’s ever prowled a field.

READ: Cat Showcases Impressive Fielding Skills, Netizens Demand To Hire It As Fielding Coach