Cat Showcases Impressive Fielding Skills, Netizens Demand To Hire It As Fielding Coach

A video of an ultimate cat fielder shared by the former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones has intrigued the internet. The 30-second clip with over 148.6k views uploaded on Twitter shows an agile feline with its spectacular fielding skills perfectly defeating its batter with securing balls after balls near the stump. Jones, who is renowned for his excellent record in cricket test matches said that he had seen worst fielders in cricket and the cat was simply living up to the game. Internet hearted the video 6.9k times.

Astonished, as well as impressed at the pet cat’s gamesome spirit, users called it “a Fabulous Cat”, “Well trained and dedicated pet” and demanded if “cats have their own cricket league?”. As the clip opens, a woman in black jeggings and a blue sports tank top, presumably the owner, can be seen using a golf stick as a bat with few white balls scattered around. The pet feline has taken a position in front of a red makeshift goalpost. With its sharp observation, alert techniques, and its calm and balanced approach, the cat gets head and paws in line and takes some flat catches as the batter throws balls one after the other relentlessly. Amused particularly by its second catch users virtually applaud the best fielder that’s ever prowled a field.

I have seen worst fielders I can assure you! #whatacatch #gothim pic.twitter.com/qnP0YpPADO — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2020

Read: Good News: Man Buys Birds To Set Them Free, Netizens Applaud The Gesture

Read: Pet Dogs Ride Motorbike Around The City, Netizens Say 'they're Having The Best Life'

Netizens applaud cat's 'cat-like reflexes'

“Can we take her for the first test against England?” a user asks. “Better than anyone who has ever played cricket,” wrote another. “Can we take her for our next match against Bayern Chelsea FC you seeing this?” commented the third. “Pretty sure it’s due it’s ‘cat-like reflexes’” joked the fourth. Earlier, in a separate such video, a cat Meownuel Neuer named after the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showcased its feline athletic prowess and stunned the internet playing soccer.

That second catch! 👏👏 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2020

Can we get the cat to line up at CHF for Carlton this week?? — Richard Gough (@moneyfit365) August 4, 2020

Can we hire this cat for fielding coach #ENGvPAK — Haider Ali (@Haiderali1432) August 5, 2020

It's all about Australian training, even cats can ashame freshers 👍👌😱😱 — SanSah (@DrSanjeevSahai1) August 5, 2020

What about de gea’s replacement? — Nongthombam Siddhartha (@SidwithoutH) August 5, 2020

Seems like @imjadeja is her fielding coach! — Manthan Kothari (@manthank705) August 5, 2020

Read: Restaurant Owner’s Son Imitates Dad Well In Chopping Skills, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Cobra & Meerkats' 'standoff' Leave Netizens Amused, Say 'deadliest Combination'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.