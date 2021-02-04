Sachin Tendulkar Was Frustrated With Ashley Giles' Leg-stump Line In 2001: Nasser Hussain

Former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Throughout his 24-year journey with Indian cricket, the ‘Master Blaster’ plundered runs in leaps and bounds and claimed several trophies and milestones. Interestingly, Tendulkar was out ‘stumped’ just once during his illustrious career, when he was dismissed in the manner by former English spinner Ashley Giles back in the year 2001.

Nasser Hussain recalls famous Sachin Tendulkar stumping of 2001

England cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain was captain of the English side during their tour to India between 2001 and 2002. While writing for the Daily Mail, Hussain chronicled the incident when Tendulkar was out stumped by spinner Ashley Giles’ leg-stump line and wicketkeeper James Foster for 90.

The former England captain wrote that asking Giles to keep bowling Tendulkar on a leg-stump line was not a pre-planned tactic. He said that the pitch provided at the venue (Bangalore) was a flat one but the ball was spinning outside the right-hander’s leg-stump line. According to Hussain, Sachin Tendulkar “didn’t like” facing Giles on that line as he appeared to be frustrated while batting at the crease.

The move by the then English skipper was much criticised by the cricketing fraternity. Hussain said that he was even summoned by then MCC president Ted Dexter, who told him that England’s tactics were “against the spirit of cricket”. Hussain openly admitted in his column that he was more interested in “trying to win a Test for England in difficult conditions against India” instead of focusing on the rules.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries section in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Just like his 90 against England in 2001, Tendulkar has been dismissed in the 90s several times. Despite his many 90-100 scores, he is currently the leading century-maker in international cricket with 100 tons. He remains 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 ahead of current Indian captain Virat Kohli (70).

India vs England 1st Test updates

The England cricket team, led by Joe Root, is currently on a tour to India for a four-match Test series. The India vs England 1st Test match is scheduled to commence from Friday, February 5 onwards at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian players resumed their training a few days ago, after reuniting with each other post their 2-1 series triumph in Australia.

