Shoaib Akhtar Feels Axar Patel Might Become Fastest Bowler To Register 100 Test Scalps

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on Axar Patel after the left-arm spinner made the most of his opportunities in the recently-concluded Test series against England. Axar once again wracked havoc in the second innings of the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat as he ran through England's batting line-up to register yet another fifer on his name.

'He is an intelligent bowler too': Shoaib Akhtar

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the 'Rawalpindi Express' went on to say that not only did Patel get a suitable wicket to bowl on, but he is an intelligent bowler as well. Akhtar then went on to add that he would not have given a chance to the English players when the control was in his hands which is exactly what he did.

"If he keeps getting a few series like this, he might just become the fastest bowler to 100 wickets. Having said that, England should have played him better,” the pace icon further added.

A dream Test series for Axar Patel

The Gujarat cricketer had an outstanding run in the just-concluded Test series where he had made a habit of registering five-wicket hauls. In the second innings of the final Test match, the southpaw ran through England's batting order as he ended up picking up his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third appearance in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, Axar Patel along with veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin worked in tandem to derail the England innings as the visitors failed to surpass India's first-innings lead and were bundled out for 205 with only middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence managing to offer some resistance with a fighting 50.

Patel registered outstanding bowling figures of 5/48 from his 24 overs at an economy rate of two as he finished the series with 27 scalps in three games.

