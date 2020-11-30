Home
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Gurparab 2020 Wishes Online

Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and many more share Gurparab 2020 wishes with fans.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Sachin Tendulkar

The auspicious occasion of Gurparab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, is monumental for the Sikh Community as they celebrate the birth of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. The special day is celebrated with much enthusiasm all over the world by the Sikh population as they remember their first Guru. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 30. Social media was also flooded with virtual wishes on the special day amidst the pandemic. 

Gurparab 2020: Indian cricketers share wishes on social media 

The devotees begin the festivities a couple of days prior to the occasion. A 48-hour long reading of the iconic Guru Granth Sahib also takes place. And then the celebrations of Gurparab are finally commenced with an early morning procession. Along with the Sikh community, several Sindhis also celebrate the occasion every year.

A communal lunch commonly known as "Langar' is one of the most fascinating rituals of the day. The ongoing COVID-19 could have an impact on the celebrations this year, however, the spirit of the devotees are still high as they look forward to the rituals. 

On one of the most prominent days of the Sikh calendar, Indian cricketers took to their respective social media accounts to share special messages and wishes for their followers. 

Yuvraj Singh 

Former India player, Yuvraj Singh, along with his wishes, urged people to imbibe Guru Nanak's values of togetherness, unity and love. The southpaw also shared a photograph where he was seeing offering prayers alongside his mother, Shabnam Singh.

Sachin Tendulkar 

One of India's most loved cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar also wished his followers on Gurparab. The batsman's picture from his Golden Temple visit was also loved by the netizens as he hoped that Guru Nanak's blessings remain with the people.

Harbhajan Singh -

Harbhajan Singh also took to the micro-blogging site to share a special video in Punjabi for his fans.

Gautam Gambhir -

Virender Sehwag -

Former opening partners Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag also greeted fans on the day. Just like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag too asked people to follow the teaching of Guru Nanak. Sehwag also hoped that everyone is blessed with good health and prosperity.

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

 

