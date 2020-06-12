Darren Sammy Tweets 'I Am Confident And Proud To Be Black' After Swara Bhasker's Comments

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy clarified his stance on his latest racism allegations on SRH cricketers after Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker demanded that the team's players show some decency and spine by apologizing to the West Indies allrounder for calling him 'Kalu' (a racist slur). Earlier this month, the Darren Sammy racism news went viral after the cricketer posted a video on his Twitter handle in which he spoke about racial slur being used against him during his stint in the IPL in the mid-2010s.

In the video, Darren Sammy said he was called 'Kalu' by a few of his teammates and that he only came to know about the racist tone attached to the word after watching a comedy show recently. The all-rounder had also said that he would be confronting his former SRH teammates, asking explanation for using the word 'Kalu'. And on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to confirm that one of his former teammates had an ‘interesting’ conversation with him. He also stated that he was assured the player operated from a ‘place of love’.

But while Darren Sammy was happy with the explanation, Swara Bhasker was not. The 32-year-old questioned Darren Sammy for his comment "operated from a place of love" and asked his ex-SRH teammates to apologize to the former West Indies all-rounder. However, Darren Sammy made it clear that he is not condoning the incident but he is more interested in using the opportunity to educate people and not seek an apology. Darren Sammy also said that he was confident and proud to be black and that will never change.

Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😂 https://t.co/HeA1Erwby3 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 12, 2020

Darren Sammy net worth

According to Cloud Net Worth, the Darren Sammy net worth is estimated to be $23 million. A part of the Darren Sammy net worth comprises his earnings from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) as a former West Indies cricket player. The aforementioned Darren Sammy net worth also includes his salary from playing in global T20 leagues like the IPL, PSL and CPL.

Darren Sammy IPL earnings

Darren Sammy represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Later, he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 2015 and 2016 before shifting base to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for IPL 2017. The KXIP franchise acquired the all-rounder for $39,687 (₹30 lakh). However, he was released by the management ahead of the 2018 auction where he went unsold. Since then, Sammy has not enlisted for the IPL auction.

IMAGE COURTESY: DARREN SAMMY/SWARA BHASKER INSTAGRAM