Darren Sammy Racism: Ex-SRH Teammate Pacifies West Indian After Anger Over Racial Word

The recent Darren Sammy racism claims has been the talk of the town since the past couple of days and the West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning skipper on Thursday tweeted that he has spoken to one of the players from his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after recently accusing a few of his former IPL teammates of using what is considered as a derogatory racist word in the Hindi language.

Also Read: Darren Sammy Shocked At Learning About Indian Racist Word From Comedy Show; Watch Video

Darren Sammy racism: Darren Sammy tweet on racism stuns cricket world

Recently, the Darren Sammy racism news went viral after the cricketer posted a video on his Twitter handle in which, he spoke about racial slur being used against him during his stint with SRH team in the IPL. In the video, Sammy said he was called 'Kalu' by a few of his teammates and that he only came to know about the racist tone attached to the word after watching a comedy show recently. The all-rounder had also said that he would be confronting his former SRH teammates, asking explanation for using of the world 'kalu'.

recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there’s another meaning to that word. I saw u as brothers https://t.co/Ouf7eh5Yu8 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 9, 2020

Also Read: Darren Sammy Blasts Indian Fan On Twitter For Downplaying Controversial Racist Word

On Wednesday Sammy responded to a Twitter user, who downplayed his accusation on being racially abused by his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates. The Twitter user, who is presumably Indian, tried to explain Sammy that the word 'Kalu' is not always a racial slur and it depends on what context is it being used.

So if there can be a racist slur to it I don’t think it should be used. https://t.co/PaaTco0ibs — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 10, 2020

Also Read: Sammy Racism Claims Fuelled By Ishant Sharma's SRH Post From 2014 Resurfacing Online

Darren Sammy tweet after talking to SRH teammate

In the latest Darren Sammy tweet, the cricketer wrote that after having a conversation with one the SRH players, which presumably is Ishant Sharma, he was given assurance that the player called him by that name from a 'place of love'. He also said both of them are now looking to educate about racism and not focus on the negatives. Here's Darren Sammy's tweet -

I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love 💕 and I believe him. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

Darren Sammy racism: Ishant Sharma faced backlash after Darren Sammy tweet

After that Darren Sammy tweet over racist remarks used against him during his IPL stint with SRH went viral, an old image of Team India Test pacer Ishant Sharma saw the light of the day again where he is captured alongside Dale Steyn, Darren Sammy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the caption, the pacer indeed called Darren Sammy 'kalu', strengthening the West Indian's claims. After that image went viral, Ishant Sharma was as the receiving end from fans on social media.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Faces Fans' Wrath After Using Racist Word For Darren Sammy In 2014 Post

Darren Sammy racism: Darren Sammy on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Apart from making claims about being racially abused, Darren Sammy has also come out in support of the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, which was created after the brutal death of an African-American citizen named George Floyd. On June 2, the cricketer also called out the International Cricket Council (ICC) to raise their voices against racism in the game.

(IMAGE: DAREN SAMMY / INSTAGRAM)