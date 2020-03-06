Sachin Tendulkar Comes Up With An Important Personal Hygiene Tip To Tackle COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar has come forward to make people aware of how to prevent the COVID-19 infection (Coronavirus) which is wreaking havoc across the world and affecting thousands in the process. He has urged people to wash their hands regularly and properly.

'20 Seconds': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tendulkar had posted a video which was a 20-second hand-washing session. The Master Blaster, who is an ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) urged people to never forget washing their hands but 20 seconds after putting soap on the hands. The batting maestro explained that one must ensure that one must scrub their hands for a good 20 seconds and then rinse their hands well.

Along with the video, the 2011 World Cup-winner also had an important message for everyone. He concluded by saluting the efforts of all authorities working round the clock in the battle against COVID-19.

Watch the video here:

As we hope and pray for the #CoronaVirus to be contained, the simplest action we can take to protect everyone is to wash our hands regularly and properly.



Let us also salute the efforts of all authorities working round the clock in the battle against #COVIDー19@UNICEF @WHO pic.twitter.com/MTxHV5TZI9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2020

Tendulkar's valuable piece of advice to the Indian eves

Sachin Tendulkar asked the India Women team to go into the final simply focusing on their game. He told them to forget about the outside world. India Women qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after their semi-final against England Women was washed out. Hosts Australia Women defeated South Africa Women in the second semi-final.

Tendulkar said that there’s no point in talking about the pressure of a World Cup final clash. He advised the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to not feel the pressure. The cricketing legend has asked the team to stay together and advised the India Women’s team to keep talking about positive things.

