Michael Hussey Recalls Pace Legend Dennis Lillee's Successful Cricketing 'Mantra'

Former Australian player Michael Hussey made a huge statement on pace legend Dennis Lillee's approach towards the game of cricket. Lillee is one of the world-class fast bowlers to have played the game and made a tremendous impact on the Aussies during the 70s.

'I didn't really believe': Mike Hussey

Recalling one of his childhood idol Dennis Lillee's approach towards the game in a video that was posted by the official Twitter handle of three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings, 'Mr. Cricket' said that he did not really believe when the legendary speedster had once said that Cricket is 90% mental and 10% skill.

The former middle-order batsman had come forward to congratulate Tamil Nadu and ex-CSK cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath after he had launched a non-profit initiative offering Mind Conditioning Programs to achieve peak performance in sports named 'MFORE' along with Saravana Kumar.

'Both are effective in their own ways': Hussey

During a recent interaction, the former Australian middle-order batsman went on to say that Dhoni is a lot calmer and lot more measured, and that he strategically reads the game slightly better than Ricky Ponting. Meanwhile, Hussey also mentioned that even Ponting was a good tactician as well.

'Mr. Cricket' also added that Mahi's moves on the field make him wonder where is the veteran stumper going with this and when the move works out inevitably, Mike asks himself where did that come from? Hussey then added that MSD backs his gut feeling and said that both Ponting and Dhoni are two different captains but are very effective in their own ways.

Talking about Ponting's captaincy tactics, the 2007 World Cup winner said that the champion cricketer is completely driven and competitive in everything that he does. Furthermore, he added that the three-time world champion can be playing table tennis in the team room or he can be playing a game of marbles which he would want to win. The southpaw also went on to mention that when a fielding drill takes place at training, Ponting wants to lead there as well and set the highest standard.

