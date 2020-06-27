Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Got No Favours At All Due To 'nepotism': Aakash Chopra

The Sushant Singh Rajput suicide story has opened doors to conversation surrounding issues such as mental health and nepotism in the country. Many claim that the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide was caused due to the lack of opportunities he received in the Bollywood due to the prevailing nepotism in the entertainment industry. The conversation regarding nepotism in cricket have also started, and former India batsman turned commentator Aakash Chopra has swiftly denied those claims by citing an example of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar.

Aakash Chopra denies nepotism in cricket; claims Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar did not get any favours

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra quoted a couple of examples to substantiate his point that there is no scope of nepotism in cricket. The commentator added that Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son did not receive any privileges despite his father being hailed as 'The God of Cricket'. Chopra added that Arjun Tendulkar did not get any special access to the dressing room just because he was Sachin Tendulkar's son and he did not make it into U-19 squads because of his lineage.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar had been subjected to backlash after he was reportedly selected over Pranav Dhanawade in the U-16 West Zone squad. Pranav Dhanawade had broken records after breaching the 1000-run mark in a local game for his school. His omission from the squad meant that both Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar faced the ire of social media, only for it to be later revealed that Dhanawade was ineligible for selection and thus Arjun Tendulkar made his way into the squad.

Aakash Chopra cites Sunil Gavaskar-Rohan Gavaskar example to deny the existence of nepotism in top-level cricket

In another example, Aakash Chopra referenced to how Rohan Gavaskar's career at the international level failed to kick-off despite him being the son of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Rohan played 11 ODIs for India, but his poor performances meant that he never made a stellar contribution to keep his place in the team. Chopra said that Rohan's selection in the Indian tea came on the back of his performances in the Ranji Trophy, where he played for Bengal. Aakash Chopra further added that Rohan did not make it to the Mumbai team despite his father's illustrious record for the team and had to play for Bengal in a bid to get more opportunities.

(Image Credit: Arjun Tendulkar Instagram, icc-cricket.com)