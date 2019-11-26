Saha Says This Indian Player Has A Bad Choice Of Music, Gives Himself A Surprising Tag

India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha proved why he was the best keeper for India in the longer format with his acrobatic dives behind the stumps during the pink ball Test in Kolkata. Superman Saha made many important saves for the team as the hosts played their very first pink-ball game at the Eden Gardens and had very little idea of how the ball would behave. Saha took some breathtaking grabs off the gruesome deliveries of India's pace battery, diving in all directions in order to stop the ball from going behind him.

READ | Mumbai Indians' Rahul Chahar Stuns Maharashtra With Match-winning Spell

Saha names teammate who has a bad taste in music

Speaking to a sports portal, Saha revealed that teammate and India's fourth innings specialist Shami had a very bad choice of music. Saha revealed that while every player in the side listened to music, Shami had the worst taste in music according to him. Another surprising tag that Saha gave for himself was that he was the worst dancer in the team. Saha was all praise for the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammad Shami and even went on to say that Shami could be deadly on any track with any ball.

READ | Philip Hughes Paid Tribute By Cricket Australia Five Years After His Death

Saha joins elite club

India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha bagged his 100th dismissal in Test cricket and thereby joined MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani in the elite 100-dismissals club on Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. Saha took a spectacular catch to dismiss Shadman Islam to reach the feat. The Bengal lad is considered as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world. He became the fastest to reach the milestone as he took only 36 Tests. He became the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. Saha’s 100 dismissals consist of 89 catches and 11 stumpings. Dhoni tops the list with 294 dismissals and he is followed by Syed Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia. Saha has been a specialist keeper in India's Test side after Dhoni's retirement. He was called up to the national side in February 2010 for the first time when he was picked as a reserve wicket-keeper for the home series against South Africa. Impressing with his quick reflexes and acrobatic wicket-keeping skills, Saha has now become a mainstay in the Indian Test side as long as he is not injured. Saha has also had his battles with injuries which have not done him any good.

READ | Dwayne Bravo's Savage Reply To Fan Mocking Him On Instagram Goes Viral

READ | Team Spirit Missing In Duleep Trophy, Hope Ganguly Revamps It: Tendulkar