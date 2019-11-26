Dwayne Bravo's Savage Reply To Fan Mocking Him On Instagram Goes Viral

Former West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo added yet another trophy to his glittering trophy cabinet. Bravo, since retiring from international cricket in 2018, has played around various T20 leagues around the world. Dwayne Bravo, who was captaining the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, lead his side from the front to win the championship, beating the Deccan Gladiators in the final.

Also Read: Dwayne Bravo Makes Netizens Go Berserk By Announcing Musical Tour Of India

Dwayne Bravo leads Maratha Arabians to T10 Glory.

Dwayne Bravo called right at the toss and chose to bowl first. Bravo along with fellow pacers Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan applied the brakes early on the Gladiators, restricting them to 87/8 in their 10 overs. Bravo was the pick of the bowlers, ending with figures of 2/16 in his 2 overs. Chasing 88, Chadwick Walton came all guns blazing, scoring a 26-ball 51, to propel the Maratha Arabians to a comfortable victory.

Dwayne Bravo is quite active on social media. The CSK all-rounder shared glimpses of the celebration with fans on his official Instagram account. He captioned the post as, “Officially I’m now Mr Champion 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆😅😅🤣🙏🙏🙏 big big congratulations 🍾 going out to my entire teammates and management staff on winning @t10league 2019!!!! @marathaarabians we’re now Champs 🔥🔥 #Champion #MrChampion 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹.”

Also Read: CSK Retained Players: 20 Players And Their Salaries Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo's savage reply to fan mocking him

Many fans congratulated Dwayne Bravo for his efforts and wished him well. One user took a different route and tried to take a dig at the West Indian all-rounder only to be hit on the face with a savage reply. The user wrote, “But MR CHAMPION has not won a WORLD CUP YET.” Bravo, did not take the comment kindly and savagely replied, “I have 2 T20 WC titles smarty how much u have just have a lil respect, my friend, you don’t have to be a Djbravo fan but you should at least have some knowledge before u open your mouth.”

Also Read: SRH Released Players: 5 Players Released By The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo retained by CSK

Dwayne Bravo will again don the yellow jersey after being retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2020. CSK would hope Bravo can replicate his top form for the franchise and lead them to glory in IPL 2020. Dwayne Bravo has previously won 2 IPL titles with CSK, one in 2011 while the second win came in 2018.

Also Read: MI Released Players: 12 Players Released By The Franchise Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction