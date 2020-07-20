Saif Ali Khan Reveals The Only 'arrogant' Comment Father Tiger Pataudi Made About His Game

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has recently revealed that former England cricketer and commentator Geoffrey Boycott could not believe the fact that former India skipper and his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played cricket without any sight in his right eye. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi lost his right eye in a car accident while travelling in England in 1961.

Saif Ali Khan reveals details of his conversation with Geoffrey Boycott

Saif Ali Khan, in an interview with Sportskeeda, revealed that Geoffrey Boycott once made him angry when he said that it was not possible for his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to play Test cricket with one eye. Saif Ali Khan further said that when he asked Geoffrey Boycott if he thinks his father is lying, the former cricketer said that he indeed felt that Pataudi was making it up.

During the interview, Saif Ali Khan also said that when he spoke to his father about the entire conversation, he got really annoyed and said that he said that he was b***** good with two eyes but 'just good' with one. The actor said that it was the only arrogant remark he ever heard him make about his game. Saif Ali Khan, during the interview, also talked about Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s thinking towards the game. He said that his father felt too much cricket was being played in the 60s and started losing interest in the game because of that, which shortened his career span largely.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's cricket and political career

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was also called as the 'The Nawab of Pataudi' or 'Tiger' Pataudi, played 46 Tests for India and captained his country in 40 of those matches. He scored 2793 runs in his career, which included six centuries. He even led Team India to its first-ever series victory overseas when they won the four-match Test series 2-1 in New Zealand.

After retiring from cricket, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi became the first cricketer to actually attempt an entry into politics. He twice contested the Lok Sabha polls but failed to succeed in either of them. In 1991, he embarrassingly lost an election in his hometown of Bhopal. Following these defeats, Pataudi chose not to stay put in politics. After Pataudi, many former cricketers have tried their hand in the field, which also includes Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Ironically, Geoffrey Boycott even rubbed Navjot Singh Sidhu the wrong way on a few occasions, to which Sidhu gave it back to him in style either in the media or to him on his face while commentating during cricket matches in the late 90s and early 2000s.

About Saif Ali Khan family

The present members of the Saif Ali Khan family, include his mother and legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan, his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan and three children. Saif Ali Khan has first married actress Amrita Singh in 1991 and divorced her in 2004. The ex-couple has two kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif has a son Taimur Ali Khan.

