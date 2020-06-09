Lisa Sthalekar Hits Out At Geoffrey Boycott For 'sexist' Comments Over Cricket Commentary

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Geoffrey Boycott stirred controversy after he published a disputable column in the London Telegraph, in the wake of ending his 14-year long association with BBC’s Test Match Special commentary team. Geoffrey Boycott stated tha the coronavirus pandemic was the reason behind his leave ahead of England’s home series against West Indies.

Lisa Sthalekar slams Geoffrey Boycott for sexist views in his column

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Boycott, in his column wrote that only men who have played Test cricket should be “expert” commentators in covering Test cricket. The comment made by Boycott left fans fuming including former Australian women's cricket captain and current commentator Lisa Sthalekar. With the emergence of women in the broadcasting field, Geoffrey Boycott’s comment was bashed by many people in the cricketing community.

Geoffrey Boycott wrote in his column that you have to know the pressure, emotions and technique required. He added that he doesn't believes that you can learn that from reading a book or because you played club cricket, second XI cricket or women’s cricket. He further wrote that as good as women are at their game, it bears no resemblance to the power and pace of men’s cricket.

Lisa Sthalekar, who has emerged as one of the top commentators in the cricketing community, slammed Geoffrey Boycott and said that it was time for him to leave the game instead. According to Lisa Sthalekar, Geoffrey Boycott was dissing his own industry which he has been a part of. Lisa Sthalekar further said that Boycott who talks about power, didn’t display much power himself during his playing days.

Lisa Sthalekar pointed out to look at Boycott's strike rate and look at some of the numbers compared to female Test cricketers of even that generation. Lisa Sthalekar added that she thinks some of the female cricketers would have had a better strike rate than Boycott did.

Lisa Sthalekar further said that cricket, as a sport is for all shapes and sizes, for everyone, regardless of gender. Lisa Sthalekar added that everyone loves the game so why can’t everyone share opinions on broadcasts that are from a diverse background, whether that be different countries, different genders because that is what is happening in the living room when we are all watching and listening to the radio.

Navjot Singh Sidhu gives back to Geoffrey Boycott for constantly insulting him

This is not the first instance when Geoffrey Boycott has courted controversy. During an event in 2010 organised by Rotary Foundation of India, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu gave a speech on ‘Courage’ and shared various stories. One of the anecdotes that he revealed was related to Geoffrey Boycott and how he gave it back to the former England cricketer for constantly insulting him. Navjot Singh Sidhu said that despite respecting him tremendously, Boycott used to often insult him during their broadcasting days so he thought of giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed that in those days, Boycott was trying to woo Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. And so during a commentary stint, Boycott spoke about the bright sunshine which reminds him of Shilpa. To which Sidhu responded saying that Shilpa Shetty only smiles at him because she thinks that he is her father’s best friend.

Navjot Singh Sidhu added that from then on, he always used to pick on Boycott. He also said that once they went for dinner and revealed that Boycott was a miser who wouldn’t pay much. He added that he wanted the bill to be a huge one so he ordered two lobsters which cost $110 each. Sidhu, who rarely used to eat meat, revealed that he ordered it to teach him a lesson and since then, he never bothered the former India opener.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER