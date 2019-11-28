Bangladesh Opener Saif Hassan Fined For Overstaying In India

Bangladesh's Test opener Saif Hassan has been fined over overstaying in India after the conclusion of the India-Bangladesh series and was charged a heavy penalty. The Bangladesh opener was stopped at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata while boarding a flight back to Dhaka with an invalid visa, which neither Saif Hassan or the Bangladesh team management were aware of. Saif Hasan was ruled out of the team's first-ever pink-ball Test due to split webbing. He was issued a visa by the High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday but was asked to pay the penalty.

Bangladesh local manager to be called for a hearing

A BCCI official on Monday stated that the ACU officer will report the matter and Chaki will then be called for a hearing and if there is any evidence found against him then the rest will follow. Tapan Chaki was Bangladesh's local manager at the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata played from November 18 to November 22. The match resulted in India's thumping victory by an innings and 89 runs and sealed the series 2-0. Earlier, India also won the T20 series against Bangladesh by 2-1.

India creates history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

