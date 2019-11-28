MS Dhoni's Favourite Moment: Indian Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' During WC 2011 Final

At an event for a product launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, India captain MS Dhoni revealed that one of his favourite moments in his cricketing career so far is when Indian fans passionately sang the country's designated national song 'Vande Mataram' during the 2011 World Cup in the city. Dhoni called that moment "close to his heart" and something that could not be easily recreated. The event also saw Dhoni giving a subtle hint on his return to any form of cricket.

MS Dhoni unforgettable moment

Talking about some of his favourite moments from his career, Dhoni came up with two.

He elaborated more on the 2011 Cricket World Cup final moment. India were close to winning the game against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and only needed about 15-20 runs. Dhoni stood in the middle of the stadium along with Yuvraj Singh as chants of "Vande Mataram" echoed around them from all sides. The wicketkeeper-batsman mentioned how these goosebump-causing moments will be very hard to ever recreate again.

Dhoni also thanked Indian fans for their tremendous support after his young Indian side created history by becoming the first ever T20 world champions in 2007 in South Africa. He mentioned how when the team returned to India, they had an open bus ride with the trophy at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. Dhoni fondly mentioned how thousands of people swarmed the road to support the team and were joyous even though they may have been missing their personal or professional commitments to see the cricket team.

MS Dhoni drops hint on cricket comeback

MS Dhoni has been out of action since India got knocked out in the World Cup semi-finals in July and since then, a lot has been speculated about his future. Dhoni has stayed silent for most of this time, only extending his break and keeping away from Team India selection. When asked about his return to cricket, Dhoni steered away from the question with a cryptic reply - "Do not ask anything until January."

