Sakshi Dhoni Posts Beautiful Photos Of Ranchi Farmhouse Garden, Netizens Awestruck

Sakshi Dhoni has never failed in providing continual support to MS Dhoni during Indian Premier League matches for his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation, this edition of the IPL is scheduled to take place in the UAE. MS Dhoni and the CSK unit have reached Dubai and are under quarantine. Sakshi Dhoni could not travel for the matches as the tournament is likely to be held behind closed doors. Hence, she is at MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse.

Sakshi Dhoni recently shared enthralling pictures of the Ranchi farmhouse on her official Instagram account. The pictures had a view of a scenic garden along with witgher dogs. Look at Sakshi Dhoni's adorable pictures below:

The pictures shared by Sakshi Dhoni covered the fascinating view of the farmhouse's garden. And adding to the flair of the garden were MS Dhoni's dogs, Lilly and Zoya.

MS Dhoni retirement: 'Captain Cool' calls it quits

MS Dhoni took cricket fans by surprise on August 15 as he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. It had been over a year since Dhoni played for India. His last match in national colours was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 9. MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all the three ICC trophies. However, he will continue playing for his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni returns to cricket with IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season will mark the return of CSK captain MS Dhoni after his hiatus. The CSK squad has already touched down in Dubai ahead of the IPL 2020 and the players are in quarantine. The captain of the Chennai-based franchise will look to clinch the IPL title again and add yet another feather to his hat. The IPL 2020 season is set to commence from September. The final is scheduled to take place on November 10.

It was earlier reported that several members of CSK's contingent had been tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, their star batsman 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina too has opted out of the tournament citing 'personal reasons'

