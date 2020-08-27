MS Dhoni's Best Quality As Captain Revealed By CSK Teammate Dwayne Bravo

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo seems to be on a roll, courtesy of his triumphant feat of becoming the first cricketer ever to have a tally of 500 T20 wickets and 100 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The cricketer, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings line-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL), spoke about MS Dhoni's remarkable leadership style.

Dwayne Bravo is all praises for 'Captain Cool'

In a recent media interaction, Bravo hailed Dhoni for persisting with players and backing them for a considerable amount of time, which would help them settle in the team. He added that the former India skipper had the quality to absorb pressure and handle tough match situations without any panic.

Dhoni Retirement: 'Captain Cool' calls it quits

On MS Dhoni's retirement, Dwayne Bravo said that as a fan of the game and his CSK skipper, he wished the latter would continue playing for a little longer but understands that a player is aware of the right time to hang his boots, as someday all cricketers will have to stop playing.

MS Dhoni took many cricket fans by surprise on August 15 as he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket. It had been over a year since Dhoni played for India. His last match in national colours was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

IPL 2020 UAE: MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo will battle it out for CSK

The IPL 2020 will mark the comeback of CSK captain MS Dhoni after his hiatus. Along with the CSK squad, MSD has reached Dubai ahead of the IPL 2020 and is serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period. Dwayne Bravo, who recently became the first player to take 500 T20 wickets, will finish his CPL 2020 commitments for his team Trinbago Knight Riders and will join the CSK side soon.

The captain of the Chennai-based franchise will look to clinch the IPL title again and add yet another feather to his hat. The IPL 2020 is set to commence from September 19, with all the teams having to comply with the stringent guidelines set by the BCCI. The final is scheduled to take place on November 10.

(Image Source: Chennai Super Kings Instagram)

