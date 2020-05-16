'Like Father, Like Daughter': Ziva Singh Dhoni Accelerates The Bike While Sakshi Cheers

Remember when veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni took her daughter Ziva on a bike ride at his farmhouse a few weeks back? Looks like that has been the ritual at Singh's farmhouse as another video of them on a bike has surfaced on social media.

This time, the video shows Ziva accelerating the bike and enjoying the sound effects while in the background mother Sakshi Dhoni is cheering her. At one point, Sakshi asks Ziva who is seen on a blue Yamaha bike, 'Do you like bikes', and she promptly answers, 'Yes' and the two set out for a ride.

Netizens dropped comments saying, 'Like father like daughter', 'adorable', 'Playing with dad's toy be like'.

As citizens continue to remain indoors amid the India lockdown, MS Dhoni seems to be spending some quality time with his family. Quite recently, CSK uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle featuring MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. In the video, the cricketer can be seen going on an adorable bike ride in his farmhouse along with his five-year-old daughter, sitting in the pillion.

MS Dhoni for CSK in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni was one of the many cricketers retained by the CSK franchise for the 2020 season. CSK retained the seasoned campaigner for US$2.1 million (₹15 crore). MS Dhoni has been part of the CSK team since the inaugural season (IPL 2008) and has appeared in all seasons for the franchise. He has led CSK to three IPL (2010, 2011 and 2018) and two Champions League Twenty20 titles (2010 and 2014).

