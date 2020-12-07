Sakshi Singh Dhoni Along With Daughter Ziva Visit An Exotic Private Animal Farm In Dubai

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her recent visit to Fame Park in Dubai with daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni. ‘Not open to the public’, Fame Park is an exotic animal farm, owned by Emirati Entrepreneur Saif Ahmad Belhasa.

In the past Rob Kardashian’s ex-Blac Chyna, along with footballers Messi, Jesse Lingard, Alexander Iwobi, rapper DJ Snake, Anthony Joshua, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, and many others have visited the Fame Park, a private attraction with a wide selection of exotic animals.

Sakshi wrote, "I must mention , these lovely creatures are well looked after and a beautiful environment has been created for each one of them . Kudos to @sb_belhasa and the entire team @fame.park !," [sic] In the following post she wrote, "These exciting yet warm encounters , we will cherish them for life . A special thanks to @sb_belhasa for having us over “An animal’s eyes have the power to speak great languages.“ Martin Buber." [sic]

MS Dhoni who forayed in the entertainment industry with a documentary as producer last year, will next be backing a mythological sci-fi web-series.

Dhoni Entertainment, the media company founded by the two-time World Cup-winning captain who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, produced their debut project the docu series "Roar of the Lion" in 2019. Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author.

The cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, said the upcoming series is a "thrilling adventure". "The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

"We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film," she said.

