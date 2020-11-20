Sania Mirza Posts Stunning Picture With MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni And Husband Shoaib Malik

After wrapping up the Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with Chennai, MS Dhoni has stayed back in Dubai to spend time with his family. After staying away from his family for the entirety of the tournament, Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni have joined the iconic cricketer in Dubai as they holiday together. Both Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva’s accounts have offered fans an insight into the family’s vacation. With Sakshi Dhoni celebrating her 32nd birthday in Dubai, tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer, Shoaib Malik seemed to have joined the Dhoni family in the birthday celebrations.

Sania Mirza Instagram: Tennis ace and Shoaib Malik join Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza posted pictures from Sakshi Dhoni’s 32nd birthday celebration. In the first picture posted by Mirza, she is seen posing with Sakshi Dhoni as she wished her a happy birthday. However, it was another picture posted on the Sania Mirza Instagram account which attracted a lot of attention from cricket fans.

About last night - MS Dhoni, Sakshi with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik in dubai. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #SakshiDhoni pic.twitter.com/SWTaamc3pu — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 20, 2020

In the picture, Sakshi Dhoni and MS Dhoni are seen posing with Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The quartet is seen smiling at the camera, in which Sania Mirza’s sister Anam is visible as well. Sharing the picture online, the tennis player captioned the picture “Fun Times” along with a pink heart emoji. While Sania Mirza had earlier spent the lockdown in India, the 34-year-old recently flew to Dubai to spend time with her husband.

While MS Dhoni last appeared in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Shoaib Malik was seen in Dubai after featuring for the Peshawar Zalmi in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League held in Pakistan. MS Dhoni had an IPL season to forget as his Chennai side failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Shoaib Malik’s Peshawar side, however, had a solid showing, reaching the playoff stage in PSL 2020.

Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram shows party celebrations

While Sania Mirza shared a couple of pictures with MS Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni herself posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. The celebration was held at Amazonico Dubai, with many famous personalities part of the same. Capping off her birthday celebrations, Sakshi Dhoni posted a picture of herself with MS Dhoni, which was loved by fans online.

Image Credits: Sania Mirza Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni Instagram