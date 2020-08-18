SAL Vs VIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Vienna Live Game Info

The first match of the day between Salzburg CC (SAL) and Vienna Afghan Cricket Club (VIA) will be the top of the table clash in the ECS T10 Vienna tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday, August 18 at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction, SAL vs VIA Dream11 team and SAL vs VIA Dream11 top picks.

SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into the clash both Salzburg and Vienna Afghan comfortably won their opening round of fixtures on Monday. While Vienna Afghan made light work of Austria CC, Salzburg went onto beat third-placed Pakistan CC by six wickets with two overs to spare. The match is expected by many to be an exciting contest with both the teams going all out seeing 2 points at stake. After making their SAL vs VIA Dream11 team, viewers can catch all the live action from the tournament on Dream Sports' FanCode along with live scores and commentary.

SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction: SAL vs VIA Dream11 team

SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction: SAL squad

Atif Mehmood, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zahid Khan, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf and Nisar Ahmed.

SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction: VIA squad

Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Khybar Malyar, Mohib Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak and Aziz Khaksar

SAL vs VIA Dream11 top picks

N Ahmadzai

M Syed

A Ahmadzai

SAL vs VIA Dream11 team

SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction, SAL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction, SAL vs VIA Dream11 top picks and SAL vs VIA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SAL vs VIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET)