Salman Butt Slams Selection Policy Ahead Of 2nd Australia Vs Pakistan Test

Pakistani cricketer Salman Butt slammed the country’s selection policy after Pakistan’s disappointing outing at The Gabba in Brisbane. Pakistan cricket team, who are currently on a tour to Australia, lost the three-match T20I series 0-2. They also lost the opening Test against the hosts by an innings and 5 runs. Pakistan’s inconsistent performances in the past few months have prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team management to make a lot of changes within their set-up.

Salman Butt slams Pakistan’s selection policy

Salman Butt was of the opinion that Pakistan should have gone with their best team to Australia. While speaking with the media, the cricketer said that the ongoing series is important for the country because it is part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. He added that this occasion was not a time to give new players a chance in the playing XI. Instead, they should have gone with their best possible players. When asked about the possibility of his selection in the national side once again, he said that he is not a selector and hence he does not have a say in the matter.

After their lacklustre performance at The Gabba, Pakistan will now face Australia in a series-deciding game at the Adelaide Oval. The match will be played between November 29 and December 3 and it is scheduled to be a Day-Night affair. Pakistan cricket team are currently on a 13-match losing streak in Australia. They have not won a single Test match in the country since their victory at the SCG in December 1995.

