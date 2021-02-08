'Salute This Soldier': Kaif Heaps High Praise On Ishant Sharma As He Bags His 300th Wicket

Former Team India player Mohammad Kaif heaped high praise on Ishant Sharma as the veteran speedster registered his 300th Test scalp on Monday in the ongoing Test against England in Chennai. Taking to Twitter, Kaif remarked that the veteran pacer never complains, never gives up and never lacks in intensity. Calling for applause on Sharma's 300th wicket, Kaif added that the nation 'needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier'.

He never gives up, he never complains, he never lacks in intensity. Ishant Sharma is India's most unassuming, unsung champion. Please stand up and applaud his 300 Test wickets. Nation needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 8, 2021

Trapping Daniel Lawrence in front of the wickets, Sharma bagged his 300th Test wicket on Day 4 of the first India-England Test in Chennai. Sharma, who has had resurged Test career under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, returned to action in the Chennai Test after missing out on the tour of Australia.

The veteran speedster had picked up his first Test wicket in May 2007 in Dhaka when he dismissed Mashrafe Mortaza. By picking up his 300th Test wicket, Ishant Sharma became the only Indian bowler to do so after legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev and former pacer Zahir Khan.

England set a target of 420

After the heroic Pant & Pujara partnership on Day 3, England bowlers came back stronger on Day 4 as they rattled out the remaining Indian batsmen restricting their innings to just 337 runs. Washington Sundar played another brilliant innings to bridge the gap and reduce the deficit as he scored 85 runs before running out of partners from the other end. The English batsmen came out all guns blazing in the second innings, however, the Indian bowlers got the better of them as they managed to pick quick wickets.

Skipper Joe Root has been sensational with a double century in the first innings and a quickfire 40 runs in the second to propel their lead. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of bowlers as he accounted for 6 wickets, with Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jasprit Bumrah picking one wicket each. The veteran spinner registered his 28th five-for on Monday at his home ground in Chennai to rattle the English batting lineup. India now need 420 runs to win the first Test of the 4-match series with 20 overs remaining today and another day of play in hand.

