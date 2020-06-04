Sam Billings Doesn't Want To Be Written Off As ODI/T20 Only Player, Eyes Spot In Test Side

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has enjoyed success in the limited-over formats of the game, both for England and other franchises, but has expressed his desire to cement his spot in the red-ball format of the game. 28-year-old Sam Billings has largely been associated with white-ball cricket, making a name for himself around the world by participating in various T20 leagues. However, a shoulder injury right before the World Cup followed by a string of poor scores in T20s has forced Sam Billings to reconsider his future in the game.

READ | Ben Stokes Scores 51 & Takes 1 Wicket With Pink Ball On 2010 First-class Debut: Watch

'I'm better than that'

Speaking to ESPN CricInfo, Sam Billings said that he had no intention of remaining 'pigeon-holed' as a limited-overs cricketer and expressed his interest to cement a spot in England's Test side. The wicketkeeper-batsman said he had no one but himself to blame for the stereotype associated with his preferred format and said that he found more opportunities in the Test side which he found really exciting. Talking about how participating in the IPL impacted his midset, Sam Billings revealed that he had no plans to turn down the opportunity to play in a league as a young player in terms of a chance to develop. However, Billings admitted that his participation in the T20s had allowed Test cricket to take a back seat in his mind.

READ | T20 Carnival To Kick-off Cricket In Australia After Over 2-month-long Hiatus Post COVID

The back end of last year proved to myself more than anyone that I can be more than just an average first-class cricketer or quite a good first-class cricketer. That can be as strong a format as any. But it was only when I really proved it to myself last year that that came back to the forefront of my mind, Billings said I want to play Test cricket. That is a big goal of mine, he said.

READ | Travis Head's Sussex Contract Deferred To 2021 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

ECB Asks 55 Players To Resume Training

World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan and the pace duo of James Anderson and Jofra Archer are among 55 England players who have been asked to resume outdoor training to prepare for cricket behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added 37 names to the list after 18 bowlers resumed individual training last week, focusing on Test cricket. Other big names who have been asked to resume training include Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, and Sam Billings among others.

READ | Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Keemo Paul 'decline Invitation' To Tour England In July