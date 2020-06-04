Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Keemo Paul 'decline Invitation' To Tour England In July

Three West Indies' cricketers - namely Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul have declined the invitation to tour England for three Tests, CWI said on Wednesday. West Indies are scheduled to play three Tests against England, starting from July 8 in bio-secure environments. Two newcomers were named in Windies' Test squad - middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so," Cricket West Indies said in a statement. "As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection," it added.

West Indies team to be quarantined

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The West Indies are set to arrive in the UK on June 9 and will be quarantined at the Old Trafford for three weeks. The ECB has also stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval. We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks,” the ECB said in an official statement on Tuesday.

West Indies Test Squad

Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Shemarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nkrumah Bonner, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jermaine Blackwood .Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

Image credits: AP