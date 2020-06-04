Travis Head's Sussex Contract Deferred To 2021 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Australian batsman Travis Head was the latest to get his County contract deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic as domestic cricket remains suspended in England. Sussex cricket, on Wednesday, announced their decision to defer Travis Head's contract to 2021 after a mutual agreement between both parties. County cricket in England is not expected to return until August as the ECB remains firm on following all protocols for domestic games as seriously as it will be done for international tournaments.

Travis Head's contract with Sussex deferred

"Whilst it is very disappointing, it is clear that there are many difficulties surrounding the 2020 English domestic cricket season and we all agree this is in the best interests of all concerned," Head was qouted as saying by Sussex cricket. "I very much hope some domestic cricket is played in England this summer and I look forward to playing my part in 2021."

No domestic cricket till August 1

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) categorically stated that the resumption of professional domestic cricket in the country would be further delayed and that no activity would take place before August. The Board had earlier suspended all forms of cricket in the country until July 1. However, the West Indies' tour to England is expected to go on as per schedule in July, in 'biosecure' environment.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can today confirm a further delay to the start of the professional domestic cricket season, with no domestic cricket to be played before 1 August," said the ECB in a statement. "The specifics of the season remain subject to ongoing advice from UK Government and health experts, but the ambition remains to host domestic men's and women's cricket across England and Wales later this summer."

Image credits: AP