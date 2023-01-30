Sam Curran Receives Flak Over Aggressive Wicket Celebration Vs South Africa; WATCH

England all-rounder Sam Curran is receiving a lot of flak on social media over his aggressive wicket celebration during the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday. England and South Africa locked horns against each other in the 2nd ODI of their three-match series last night. The Proteas won the match by 5 wickets with 5 balls remaining thanks to some superb batting from Temba Bavuma and David Miller.

The match witnessed a tense moment when Curran burst into an aggressive celebration after dismissing centurion Bavuma in the 28th over. Bavuma was clean bowled while trying to scoop a full and wide delivery. After claiming the wicket, Curran ran toward Bavuma in a fierce manner and was seen screaming in his face. The celebration did not sit well with cricket fans, who took to social media to slam the 24-year-old.

For anyone who's looking for Sam Curran's celebration video#SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/jli356LqMO — Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) January 29, 2023

Jos Buttler's altercation with Rassie van der Dussen

In another incident, England skipper Jos Buttler was involved in a heated altercation with Rassie van der Dussen. The incident occurred in the 19th over when Dussen was batting alongside Bavuma. A delivery from Adil Rashid hit Dussen on the pads and went flying in the air. Buttler attempted to catch the ball but was unintentionally blocked by the South African batter. After that, Buttler was heard giving an earful to Dussen, who also responded with a few words of his own.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. "Just relax, I'm trying to catch the ball. What's your problem Rassie? It's not all about you all the time. I am allowed to try and catch the ball. What do you want me to do?" Buttler was heard saying in the video.

Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen having some heated conversation out there in the middle during the second ODI in Bloemfontein.pic.twitter.com/kNrWrovHMC — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) January 29, 2023

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. England scored 342/7 in 50 overs thanks to a 94-run knock from Buttler. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali also contributed to the total with scores of 80 and 51 runs, respectively. The Proteas then chased down the target with the help of Bavuma's century. The skipper scored 109 off 102 balls to help his side win the match. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: Twitter