Sanath Jayasuriya Smashes 11 Sixes In Apr 2, 1996 ODI Against Pakistan; Watch Video

Back in the 1990s, the Sri Lankan batting lineup comprised of players like Aravinda de Silva, skipper Arjuna Ranatunga, Roshan Mahanama and Romesh Kaluwitharana. But the one player who caught the attention of many cricket fans was swashbuckling opener by the name of Sanath Jayasuriya. The left-hander, who opened the innings, was capable of tearing apart bowling attacks single-handedly. Sanath Jayasuriya, along with Romesh Kaluwitharana, were amongst the most destructive opening pairs in ODI cricket at that time. On April 2, 1996, Sanath Jayasuriya played an ODI innings which had so much aggression that was barely seen in those days.

Sanath Jayasuriya century against Pakistan

After helping Sri Lanka lift the 1996 World Cup, Sanath Jayasuriya played one of the destructive innings of his career against Pakistan in the Singer Cup held in Singapore. The match was the first match of the tournament, which witnessed Sanath Jayasuriya taking apart every Pakistani bowler. His innings comprised of 11 sixes and 11 fours as he brought up his century in just 48 deliveries. He finished his innings at 134 runs off 65 deliveries as Sri Lanka posted a mammoth total of 349/9.

In reply to Sri Lanka's mammoth total, Pakistan did try their best to chase down the target. Skipper Aamer Sohail, Saleem Malik and Inzamam ul Haq led the charge with fine half-centuries, but ultimately Pakistan fell short by 34 runs.

Sanath Jayasuriya records in the match

The match also witnessed many Sanath Jayasuriya records created, which included hitting Aamer Sohail for 30 runs in a single over, a world record at the time. Apart from that, Sanath Jayasuriya records in that match included scoring the fastest century in any form of cricket, scoring it in just 48 balls. His 11 sixes at that time was the most hit by a batsman in a game, beating the previous record of 8 sixes hit by West Indies great Gordon Greenidge.

Shahid Afridi breaks Sanath Jayasuriya record

The fastest century record, which was held by Sanath Jayasuriya against Pakistan, was later broken by Shahid Afridi. While playing just the second ODI match of his career in the same year of 1996, Shahid Afridi slammed the fastest century in just 37 balls against Sri Lanka in a four-nation tournament in Nairobi, Kenya. This Shahid Afridi record stood till 2015.

Image credit: (ROBELINDA2 / Youtube)