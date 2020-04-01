The Debate
Yuvraj Singh Faces More Backlash After Defending Donation To Shahid Afridi's Foundation

Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh announced his donation to Shahid Afridi's foundation in a tweet, endorsing that during such testing times, people should look after each other.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has finally broken his silence over the backlash he received from fans after his tweet over helping former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus. On Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh had posted a video on Twitter over his contribution to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. He even tagged his former Indian teammate and friend Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier asked cricketers to come forward and help the needy people. Harbhajan Singh, in his video, had tagged Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar and requested them to spread awareness.  

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Yuvraj Singh donation to Shahid Afridi Foundation 

Yuvraj Singh, in his recent tweet, had written that during such testing times (coronavirus), people should be looking out for each other, especially the ones who are less fortunate.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Rates Sourav Ganguly Better Than MS Dhoni In Captaincy And Here Is Why

Yuvraj Singh responds to criticism 

Yuvraj Singh in his latest tweet has said that whole issue has been blown out of proportion and his intention was to help people and to hurt anyone's feelings. He also said that he will always bleed blood and also stand for humanity. Here's tweet from Yuvraj Singh

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Net Worth, Salary, Wife And 2011 World Cup Quarterfinal Knock Vs Australia

Twitter reacts to Yuvraj Singh response

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Battle With Chennai Heat Before Suffering From Cancer In 2011 WC

First Published:
COMMENT
