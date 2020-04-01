Yuvraj Singh Faces More Backlash After Defending Donation To Shahid Afridi's Foundation

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has finally broken his silence over the backlash he received from fans after his tweet over helping former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus. On Tuesday, Yuvraj Singh had posted a video on Twitter over his contribution to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. He even tagged his former Indian teammate and friend Harbhajan Singh, who had earlier asked cricketers to come forward and help the needy people. Harbhajan Singh, in his video, had tagged Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar and requested them to spread awareness.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Yuvraj Singh donation to Shahid Afridi Foundation

Yuvraj Singh, in his recent tweet, had written that during such testing times (coronavirus), people should be looking out for each other, especially the ones who are less fortunate.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Rates Sourav Ganguly Better Than MS Dhoni In Captaincy And Here Is Why

Yuvraj Singh responds to criticism

Yuvraj Singh in his latest tweet has said that whole issue has been blown out of proportion and his intention was to help people and to hurt anyone's feelings. He also said that he will always bleed blood and also stand for humanity. Here's tweet from Yuvraj Singh

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Net Worth, Salary, Wife And 2011 World Cup Quarterfinal Knock Vs Australia

Twitter reacts to Yuvraj Singh response

Sun bhai jiske liye tu maag rha ushka openionhttps://t.co/GVP20cSPVk — Wellu 🌝 (@Wellutwt) April 1, 2020

You are a Traitor — 卐 ࿗ ࿗ हरे कृष्ण ࿗ ࿗ 卐 (@shankhchakra) April 1, 2020

Paa ji, beda garak ho gya hai. Afridi always abuse our Indian Army and spreading propaganda against Kashmir. — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 1, 2020

Exactly we should help a country which abuses us and plots to destroy us. — JainSahab (@Prateekblog) April 1, 2020

No one is questioning your Patriotism but y are you supporting the organisation of this type of person 👇can you answer pic.twitter.com/AuWYXWhQ9t — Isolated Satvik (@KediaSatvik) April 1, 2020

Never saw you appeal to donate for PMCares or PM Relied Fund, while you jumped on the first opportunity to promote a Pak charity. You have lost all the respect! — Mogambo (@Happy_Mogambo) April 1, 2020

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Battle With Chennai Heat Before Suffering From Cancer In 2011 WC