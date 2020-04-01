The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Shahid Afridi Thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, Calls Them 'huge Pillars Of Support'

Cricket News

Shahid Afridi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for extending their support to his foundation

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shahid

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for extending their support to Afridi's foundation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Afridi thanked the two Indian players and said that they are 'huge pillars of support.' He added that this bond has shown love and peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity.

READ | Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Yuvraj, Harbhajan face backlash

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday had pledged his support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation amid the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed 43,275 lives across the globe while 2,042 positive cases have been reported in Pakistan. Yuvraj Singh had tweeted that amid such testing times, people should be looking out for each other. Soon after his tweet, the all-rounder and Harbhajan Singh severely criticised by fans in India as they questioned him for supporting a foundation in Pakistan while turning a blind eye to his own country. This comes after several athletes and cricketers stepped up to donate to the PM CARES Fund to fight the Coronavirus crisis. 

READ | Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence Over Support To Afridi Foundation, Releases Statement

Yuvraj Singh breaks silence

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday broke the silence after netizens panned him for urging their fans and followers to contribute to their former on-field opponent Shahid Afridi’s charity to battle the COVID-19 situation in his country. 
Yuvraj stated that his intention was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, adding that he did not mean to hurt anyone feeling. 

READ | Harbhajan Singh Relives Battle With Shoaib Akhtar In 2010 Asia Cup In A Throwback Video

"I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion. All I tried to achieve via that message was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity," wrote Yuvraj.

READ | MS Dhoni Wins Thriller For CSK With Last-ball Six Vs KXIP In IPL 2010; Watch Video

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
Wipro
COVID19: AZIM PREMJI PLEDGES 1125CR
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR