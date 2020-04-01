Shahid Afridi Thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, Calls Them 'huge Pillars Of Support'

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for extending their support to Afridi's foundation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Afridi thanked the two Indian players and said that they are 'huge pillars of support.' He added that this bond has shown love and peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity.

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

READ | Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Yuvraj, Harbhajan face backlash

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday had pledged his support to the Shahid Afridi Foundation amid the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed 43,275 lives across the globe while 2,042 positive cases have been reported in Pakistan. Yuvraj Singh had tweeted that amid such testing times, people should be looking out for each other. Soon after his tweet, the all-rounder and Harbhajan Singh severely criticised by fans in India as they questioned him for supporting a foundation in Pakistan while turning a blind eye to his own country. This comes after several athletes and cricketers stepped up to donate to the PM CARES Fund to fight the Coronavirus crisis.

READ | Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence Over Support To Afridi Foundation, Releases Statement

Yuvraj Singh breaks silence

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday broke the silence after netizens panned him for urging their fans and followers to contribute to their former on-field opponent Shahid Afridi’s charity to battle the COVID-19 situation in his country.

Yuvraj stated that his intention was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, adding that he did not mean to hurt anyone feeling.

READ | Harbhajan Singh Relives Battle With Shoaib Akhtar In 2010 Asia Cup In A Throwback Video

"I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion. All I tried to achieve via that message was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity," wrote Yuvraj.

READ | MS Dhoni Wins Thriller For CSK With Last-ball Six Vs KXIP In IPL 2010; Watch Video