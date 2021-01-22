Sandeep Lamichhane ROARS With 2 Crucial Wickets After Delhi Capitals Release Him: WATCH

Days after being released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Sandeep Lamichhane produced a terrific spell of spin bowling in Match 47 of the BBL 2021 while playing for Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers in Melbourne on Friday. The Nepal leg-spinner finished his spell with figures of 2/27 from his two overs. He was instrumental in restricting the Scorchers to a total of 179/8.

Sandeep Lamichhane bowls incredible spell days after being released by Delhi Capitals

Hobart captain Matthew Wade introduced Lamichhane into the attack in the final over of the Scorchers' powerplay. The leggie's spell didn't get off to a good start as he was hit for a six off the very first ball off his over by Liam Livingstone. However, he redeemed himself on the fourth ball of the over by dismissing Livingstone by getting him caught at deep backward square leg to leave the Scorchers reeling at 53/3.

After conceding 9 runs in his first over and grabbing a crucial wicket, Wade decided to continue with the Lamichhane. The leg-spinner justified his captain's faith by picking the vital wicket of Mitchell Marsh as he trapped the all-rounder in front of the wicket to reduce Perth to 66/4. Lamichhane performed brilliantly with the ball and helped his side to stop Perth from posting a potentially match-winning total.

The Hobart batsmen have to ensure that they hunt down the target of 180. This game is extremely crucial for them as a win here will directly send them to the second spot in BBL 2021 points table. They are currently at the sixth place with six wins, five losses and 23 points to their name.

Meanwhile, Lamichhane whose name recently featured in the Delhi Capitals list of released players 2021, could be sought after by many IPL franchises at the IPL 2021 auction after his impressive outings in the BBL. Lamichhane was brought by the Delhi Daredevils, now Capitals in 2018 at his base price. The Lamichhane IPL 2020 price was ₹20 lakh.

Delhi Capitals list of released players 2021

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey and Jason Roy

Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams

