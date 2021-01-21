Gautam Gambhir Decodes RCB's Woes As They Release 10 Players Ahead Of IPL 2021

Gautam Gambhir was critical of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's approach after they released 10 players for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Giving further clarification, Gambhir mentioned that it will only add to the insecurity among the players going forward.

'The biggest problem with RCB is...': Gautam Gambhir

“The biggest problem with RCB is the plethora of changes they make every year, it will only bring insecurity to even the players who are a part of the squad. It’s not just about releasing 10 players, even the retained ones would be thinking that if they have one more bad season, they will be ousted too. This is a problem for coaches and mentors just to save their positions, they cannot blame the players,” said Gambhir while interacting on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

List of players released by RCB:

While the management decided to release a few names, they were forced to strike off two names from their list and those names include former wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. Patel had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December and therefore, it was a no-brainer that he was never in the Bangalore team management's scheme of things for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Steyn had made it clear to the Bangalore franchise on his official Twitter handle that he did not wish to participate in the 14th edition of the marquee tournament due to personal reasons.

At the same time, the three-time finalists decided not to go ahead with a handful of players after an underwhelming performance in the previous edition. These players include Indian Test specialist Umesh Yadav, Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris, English all-rounder Moeen Ali, Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch, Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, all-rounders Shivam Dube and Pawan Negi.

