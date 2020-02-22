'Sandpaper For Sale': Hostile Crowd Mocks Smith & Australia With Scarring Poster

Australia were greeted by a hostile crowd during the first T20 at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg against South Africa, with fans holding posters of 'Sandpapers for sale' in the stands, booing the visitors. Australia cruised to a comfortable 107-run win as they crushed South Africa for just 89 runs. Steve Smith and David Warner, the two stars who were involved in the Sandpapergate scandal, were booed by the fans and were also subjected to posters as such. The memories of the scandal remain afresh in the minds of the South African fans, who were the first-hand witness to the event two years ago, which saw Warner, Smith, and Bancroft being banned for a year. The placard that read 'Sandpapers for sale' was spotted among the fans in the stands, being waved at Smith and Australia.

Smith's successful return to South Africa

It was a successful return to South Africa for Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and banned for a year after the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal in 2018. David Warner, who was also banned for a year for his part in the affair, hit a four off the first ball of the match but was caught at fine leg off the next delivery from Steyn, ending a sequence in which he had scored 267 runs and only been dismissed once in his previous six T20 internationals. The win extended Australia's unbeaten run in the format to nine matches, with eight wins and one no-result. Their last defeat was in November 2018. The second match of the series is at Port Elizabeth on Sunday with the third and final game in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Ashton Agar makes an impact

South Africa were reeling at 40 for four when Agar came on to bowl.He had Faf du Plessis caught at deep cover with his fourth delivery, trapped Andile Phehlukwayo leg before next ball and Dale Steyn superbly caught at slip by captain Aaron Finch to complete the hat-trick.Smith and Finch (42) set up Australia's big total with an aggressive second-wicket stand of 80 off 52 balls, benefitting from some loose South African bowling. "I'm not quite sure what happened," said De Kock. "Their energy was there but the skills weren't good enough." By contrast, Australia's bowlers were on target immediately."The way we attacked the crease and bowled a really good, aggressive length was crucial," said Finch."We pride ourselves on not giving away width with the new ball and making the batsmen hit good shots off good balls."

