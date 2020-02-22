UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds Poonam Yadav For Spinning India To Victory In T20 WC Opener

Women's leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was congratulated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath after her four-wicket haul helped India pick up a win against Australia in the opening match of the T20 World Cup on Friday. Chasing a target of 132 runs, Australia were bundled out for 115 runs in 19.5 overs, with Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey wreaking havoc through the Australian line-up, picking up seven wickets between them. Poonam Yadav was named the Player of the Match for her economic spell and her four-wicket haul. UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma for their performances with the ball and bat respectively and wished the team luck for the matches in the future.

UP CM Yogi lauds Poonam Yadav & co

Poonam Yadav thanks her team, physios

"My physio and my teammates supported me a lot when I was injured. I bowled well against Australia here in the past so I wanted to continue that. This is the third time that I didn't get a hat-trick. I am thankful to my teammates as it is not easy to come back after an injury', said Poonam Yadav at the post-match presentation

Deepti Sharma gets India to 132 after batting collapse

After being put to bat first, Team India got off to a flyer as teenager Shafalo Verma smacked Australian bowlers around the park. However, her blitzkrieg came to an end as she departed at just 29. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also fell early. Deepti Sharma then took the onus on herself to get the team to a formidable total. Sharma top-scored for the Women in Blue but missed out on a deserving half-century by run as she got Team India to 132 by the end of the first innings.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight as the team clutched victory coming from behind. "Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting," said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

