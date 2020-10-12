Sania Mirza Proud Of Shoaib Malik Becoming First Asian To Complete 10,000 T20 Runs

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza recently congratulated her husband, i.e. former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, after the latter completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. On Saturday, October 10, the right-handed batsman scored his 10,000th run en route to his 44-ball 74 against Balochistan in the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. Just a few hours after the achievement, his wife Sania Mirza expressed his jubilation on Twitter.

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: Cricketer after milestone

- "I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I'd like to dedicate this milestone to my parents... pic.twitter.com/btiOGpTJo9 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 10, 2020

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: Sania Mirza congratulates husband on an ICC post

After Shoaib Malik scaled the 10,000-run mark, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted about his accomplishment on their social media platforms. In their post, the ICC highlighted the fact that the ex-Pakistani skipper is just the third batsman in the world after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to achieve the milestone. Interestingly, Sania Mirza took note of the tweet and dropped her own response in the replies.

In her tweet, Sania Mirza wrote that she is “so proud” of Shoaib Malik for scaling the T20 landmark. She also praised her husband and cited his longevity, patience and hard work for the success.

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: ICC congratulates cricketer

Shoaib Malik today became only the third player to go past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket 🎉



Only Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard have more runs than him!#NationalT20Cuppic.twitter.com/dmncYOvhIw — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2020

Sania Mirza’s response to ICC

👏🏽💪🏽 Longevity ,patience ,hard work ,sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik ❤️ so proud 🙌🏽 https://t.co/XpOsPqpzXy — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 10, 2020

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: A career round-up

Shoaib Malik made his T20 debut in 2005 and made his international debut in the format a year later against England at Bristol. Across 395 matches (368 innings), he has scored 10,027 runs at an average of 37.41. The 38-year-old has also compiled 62 half-centuries in the process.

When it comes to T20 internationals alone, Shoaib Malik has taken the field for Pakistan in 116 matches. At an average of 31.13, he has aggregated 2,335 runs. While Shoaib Malik is placed at No. 3 in all-time T20 run-makers list, he is placed at No. 4 in the international list behind the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill.

