Sania Mirza Proud Of Shoaib Malik Becoming First Asian To Complete 10,000 T20 Runs

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza congratulates her husband Shoaib Malik after the Pakistani cricketer completed his 10,000 T20 career runs on October 10.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Sania Mirza

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza recently congratulated her husband, i.e. former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, after the latter completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. On Saturday, October 10, the right-handed batsman scored his 10,000th run en route to his 44-ball 74 against Balochistan in the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup. Just a few hours after the achievement, his wife Sania Mirza expressed his jubilation on Twitter.

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: Cricketer after milestone

Also Read | BCCI's Request For Virat Kohli Should Not Be Accepted By Cricket Australia: Allan Border

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: Sania Mirza congratulates husband on an ICC post

After Shoaib Malik scaled the 10,000-run mark, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted about his accomplishment on their social media platforms. In their post, the ICC highlighted the fact that the ex-Pakistani skipper is just the third batsman in the world after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to achieve the milestone. Interestingly, Sania Mirza took note of the tweet and dropped her own response in the replies.

In her tweet, Sania Mirza wrote that she is “so proud” of Shoaib Malik for scaling the T20 landmark. She also praised her husband and cited his longevity, patience and hard work for the success.

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: ICC congratulates cricketer

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Cites Virat Kohli's Knock To Reason Why Fitness Is Key For Athletes

Sania Mirza’s response to ICC

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Give Anushka Sharma Credit For Virat Kohli's Form, Say Netizens At 'flying Kiss'           

Shoaib Malik 10000 T20 runs: A career round-up

Shoaib Malik made his T20 debut in 2005 and made his international debut in the format a year later against England at Bristol. Across 395 matches (368 innings), he has scored 10,027 runs at an average of 37.41. The 38-year-old has also compiled 62 half-centuries in the process.

When it comes to T20 internationals alone, Shoaib Malik has taken the field for Pakistan in 116 matches. At an average of 31.13, he has aggregated 2,335 runs. While Shoaib Malik is placed at No. 3 in all-time T20 run-makers list, he is placed at No. 4 in the international list behind the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill.

Also Read | Sania Mirza Asks Husband Shoaib Malik To Bring His 'A Game' For Virtual Date On Saturday

Image source: Sania Mirza Instagram

 

First Published:
