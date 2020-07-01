Sania Mirza Asks Husband Shoaib Malik To Bring His 'A Game' For Virtual Date On Saturday

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik are set to face each other on social media with the Pakistan all-rounder inviting his wife for a live Instagram chat on Saturday, July 4. Shoaib Malik has been conducting live chats during COVID-19 and this time he has invited Sania Mirza to be his guest.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik Instagram date

Shoaib Malik, in his Twitter message, asked Sania Mirza whether she was available for a 'virtual date' with him. Sania Mirza, in her reply, asked Shoaib Malik to bring his 'A Game' during the Instagram session. Here is Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's Twitter conversation -

Let’s do it ... make sure you bring your ‘A’ game 😉 and be on time 😅 9:30 pm my time ... see you Saturday 🔥 https://t.co/TA3WUj9wyI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 30, 2020

Before inviting his wife Sania Mirza for a chat, Shoaib Malik had a conversation with current Pakistan ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam where he asked the cricketer to name his favourite Bhabhi (brother’s wife). Babar Azam, in his reply, named Khushbakht, the wife of veteran Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. The comment did not go well with Sania Mirza who jokingly wrote “I will kill you” in the comments section and also comically said that Babar Azam will no longer be allowed to sleep on their couch anymore.

Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam are part of the Pakistan team which is in England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. While Azhar Ali will lead Pakistan's Test side, Babar Azam lead the side in the T20I series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently allowed Malik to join the squad in late July spend some time with his family whom he hasn't seen for five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Malik's wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and their son are currently in Hyderabad while Malik himself has been in Pakistan.

Sania Mirza son and Sania Mirza Instagram video

Recently Sania Mirza and Sania Mirza son Izhaan were seen playfully interacting with each other in a video shared by the Indian tennis star on her social media handle. In the video, Sania Mirza can be seen asking son Izhaan about what Asad 'khaalu' (Mohammad Asaduddin) does. At that point, Izhaan Mirza Malik can be seen imitating the umpire’s signal for a four.

Mirza also asked her son about her father Shoaib Malik. Referring to Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza asked "And what about Baba? Baba hits a six, right?". Responding to the question, Izhaan Mirza Malik can be seen raising his arms in the air, resembling the cricketing signal for a six.

Sania Mirza net worth

The Sania Mirza net worth is her income from playing tennis. According to caknowledge.com, Sania Mirza's net worth is ₹175 crore at present. Sania Mirza's estimated annual income is approximately ₹3 crore from playing tennis, while she also is the face of many reputed brands. Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana while has sponsors in the form of Steak Scooty, Sprite, Bond or Band and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour.

