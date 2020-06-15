Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sania Mirza Devastated, Recalls Late Actor's Promise To Her

Tennis star Sania Mirza on Sunday recalled late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's promise before his untimely passing. The Sushant Singh Rajput death occurred on the same day when the 34-year-old star decided to commit suicide. The Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news came as a shock to many fans and celebrities across India and the Sushant Singh Rajput death incident has increased the emphasis of mental health in the country.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Tennis star Sania Mirza recalls MS Dhoni movie star had promised to play tennis with her

Hours after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput suicide broke out, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recalled spending time with the late Bollywood actor in a tweet posted on her official account. Mirza said that the MS DHoni movie star had promised to play tennis with her and was always full of life and laughs. Sania Mirza added that the late 34-year-old spread smiles everywhere but no one was aware of how he was hurting inside. The tennis ace revealed that she was shaking while she wrote her condolences on Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, and said that the world will miss her friend.

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shoaib Malik expresses shock on Sushant Singh Rajput suicide

Sania Mirza's husband and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik expressed his condolences on Twitter after the Sushant Singh Rajput death. The 38-year-old hoped that the MS Dhoni movie star's soul rests in peace and believes 34 was not the age for his life's long and beautiful innings to end. Malik's former teammate Shoaib Akhtar also expressed his grief on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news. The fast bowler revealed that he was very sad to hear about the Sushant Singh Rajput death story and remembers him for his 'perfect' portrayal of the former Indian skipper in the MS Dhoni movie. Akhtar also claimed that the late actor was hardworking and died too young.

- Shocked to hear about Shushant Singh commiting suicide, life is a long beautiful inning, 34 was not the age to let go, may your soul rest in peace #ShushantSinghRajput (1986-2020) gone too soon. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: The later actor's Bollywood career

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors to emerge in his generation and his ability to depict a variety of roles made him a real asset for the directors. The 34-year-old had a knack of essaying his characters in sports dramas and after making a successful debut in the 2013 sports drama Kai Po Che!, the Pavitra Rishta star starred in Shudh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. Before the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, the actor starred in a Netflix distributed movie titled Drive in 2019, while Chhichhore was his last big-screen appearance. Reports had also linked him to continue his role as MS Dhoni in the biopic's sequel.

