Shoaib Malik Reckons Pakistan Has A 'very Good Chance' Of Winning T20 World Cup

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that the Men in Green have 'ticked all boxes' in a bid to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Malik highlighted that Pakistan has a very strong bowling line up, which is required, and good batting line-up to complement them. He also stated that Pakistan's fielding has also improved over the years.

Speaking to Pakistan sports daily, Malik stated that in order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and Pakistan has 'ticked that box.' He added that Pakistan's fielding has also improved which is important on big ground. Apart from this, the veteran all-rounder also believes that the team's fitness is 'much improved' and better than it was in previous years. Furthermore, he added that the team will be 'right up there' and stands a 'very good chance' of winning the tournament.

Malik to skip initial weeks of Eng tour

As Pakistan rares to resume international cricket with their upcoming tour to England, the national board has granted batsman Shoaib Malik special permission to join the squad later in July. The batsman has been allowed to spend some time with his family whom he hasn't seen since five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and his prior commitments. Malik's wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and their son are in Hyderabad, India while Malik himself has been in Pakistan.

While the Pakistan cricket team is set to leave for England on June 28 on a chartered plane, Malik will be joining the Men in Green on July 24. “Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said in a statement.

ICC defers decision till July

Meanwhile, the ICC has deferred its decision on the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 until July. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ICC Board expressed its desire to continue its evaluation of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19 with stakeholders such as governments. The contingency planning process shall evaluate health and safety among other considerations to ensure that a decision is taken in the best interests of the sport.

Sports Ministry is hopeful of 'going ahead' with the tournament. Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck has stated that the federal government is still looking forward to the host the tournament and the response to coronavirus situation in the country has led the government to be hopeful of hosting the tournament.

