Sanjay Bangar Could Join Bangladesh As Batting Consultant For Test Cricket: Report

Former batting coach for Team India Sanjay Bangar could once again find himself a coaching job after reports emerged that the Bangladesh Cricket Board is looking to rope him in as the Bangladesh cricket team's batting consultant, specifically for the Bangladesh Test team. According to the reports published by a leading cricket website, the Bangar BCB interest grew ahead of the two-match Test series at home against Australia, which is scheduled for June.

Sanjay Bangar Bangladesh batting consultant contract

Speaking to reporters, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the board has spoken with Bangar for taking up the role of Test batting consultant, but nothing is finalised yet. He also said that the BCB is also negotiating with few others to take the role of Test batting consultant. According to the report, BCB insiders have said that the Sanjay Bangar Bangladesh batting consultant contract could be for 110 days from June 2020 till February 2021, if both parties agree to work together.

Apart from speaking about the Sanjay Bangar Bangladesh batting consultant report, BCB is also trying to convince Neil McKenzie, who is currently serving as a consultant for the ODI team, to extend his role to the longer format. The report mentions that the former South Africa international is understood to not be keen on coaching all the formats on a regular basis In his statement, Chowdhury said that McKenzie is looking after Test cricket despite being an ODI cricket consultant and till they get a batting consultant for Test cricket, the BCB is expecting the South African to do the job in Tests.

Sanjay Bangar's stint with Team India

Sanjay Bangar served as batting coach for Indian team between 2014 and 2019. He also donned the cap of Team India's interim head coach during the tours of Zimbabwe in 2016 and at West Indies in 2017. Sanjay Bangar didn't receive a contract extension after Ravi Shastri's re-appointment as head coach after last year's World Cup. He was replaced by Vikram Rathour.

Sanjay Bangar was involved in an ugly spat with Indian selectors after reports emerged that Bangar, who has now been replaced by Vikram Rathour, confronted selector Devang Gandhi in his hotel room after the West Indies tour last year. According to reports the exchange between the two wasn't exactly friendly.

Image credit: Republic World